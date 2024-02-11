Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $194.87 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

