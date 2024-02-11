Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Intapp Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Intapp

Intapp stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

