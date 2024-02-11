Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.17). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $418.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 321,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,429,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 816,166 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $487,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.90 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

