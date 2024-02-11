Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,476.26

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,476.26 ($18.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,798.50 ($22.55). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,787.50 ($22.41), with a volume of 1,189,755 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.46. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,321.43, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 25.80 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,129.87%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

