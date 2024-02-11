International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

