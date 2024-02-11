Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.01 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $13.13 or 0.00027229 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.01 billion and approximately $90.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,198,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,871,383 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.