Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $159.08.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
