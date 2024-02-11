Investment House LLC Sells 14,859 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 105,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,666 shares of company stock worth $9,033,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,756. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

