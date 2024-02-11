IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $794.34 million and $14.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

