IOTA Price Up 3.3% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $797.24 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

