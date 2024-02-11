IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) is Greenleaf Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 1.0% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 17.38% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $83,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.29 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $32.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

