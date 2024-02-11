IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.31. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $234.92. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.