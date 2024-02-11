IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRS opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $592.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

