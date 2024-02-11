iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,098 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

