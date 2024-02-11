iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Greenleaf Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $775,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.13 and its 200 day moving average is $455.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $504.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.