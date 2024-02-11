iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.2% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.65. 2,628,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $504.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.