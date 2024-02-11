iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

