iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.26 and traded as low as C$16.15. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 12,994 shares traded.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.79.
