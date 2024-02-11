iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $99.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.