iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,910 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

