iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 368,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,107,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,476,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

