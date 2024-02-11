iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 368,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,066,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,107,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,476,320. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

