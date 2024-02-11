iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $120,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $287.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $287.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

