Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 64,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

