Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up 4.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.52. The company had a trading volume of 758,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $145.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

