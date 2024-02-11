JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JDM Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.