Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

RLYB opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rallybio by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rallybio by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

