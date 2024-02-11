Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPT. Stephens assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.54.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after purchasing an additional 284,222 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 111.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

