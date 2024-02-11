Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.51

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $16.76. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 647 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

