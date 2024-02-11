JLP Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 11.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $855.76. The company had a trading volume of 394,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $812.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $859.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

