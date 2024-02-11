JLP Asset Management LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises approximately 1.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,069. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

