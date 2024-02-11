JMP Securities Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $108.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

