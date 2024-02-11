Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVR opened at $8.53 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.94%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

