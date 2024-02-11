Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Brady worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after acquiring an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 18.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Brady’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

