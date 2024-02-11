Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

