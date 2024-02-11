Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

