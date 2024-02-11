Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

