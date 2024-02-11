Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 70.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 85.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 42.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 656,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,676,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

