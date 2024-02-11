Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Wabash National by 59.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,097,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.31 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

