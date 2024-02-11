Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 72,768 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,768 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

