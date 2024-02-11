Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $2.72 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.