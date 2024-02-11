Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.90 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

