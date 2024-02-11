Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

KAMN opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.19. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

