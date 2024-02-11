Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

