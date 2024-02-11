Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

BMY opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

