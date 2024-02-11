Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.51.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $254.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of -219.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

