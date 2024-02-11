Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RSG opened at $173.49 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

