Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 95 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

PepsiCo Trading Down 3.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

