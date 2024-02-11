Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PANW opened at $376.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

