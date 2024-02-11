Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.